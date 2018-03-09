Service Saturday for Minden resident who died in plane crash

A private memorial service is Saturday for a Minden man killed in a plane crash on Feb. 19.

Stephen Santo Filice, 64, was coming home from a second place win at the Cal Club Championship at Buttonwillow Raceway when the Piper PA-34 he was flying crashed on the Washoe Tribe's Stewart Ranch.

"He was second in his class which was Pro 7, and 12th overall," Cal Club Office Manager Cici Smith said. "We will miss him terribly, he was such a nice gentleman."

According to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board, Filice took off from Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield at about 9 a.m. to fly home.

No flight plan was filed.

The last anyone heard from Felice was when he called for a weather report while flying over the Sierra.

A witness interviewed by crash investigators said she heard something that sounded like a sonic boom.

"She looked up and saw an airplane descending while trailing smoke," according to the report. "The witness further stated she never saw any flames."

Radar data showed Filice's Cessna traveling northeast south of Lake Tahoe, and continued in that direction until it made a wide right turn towards Minden-Tahoe Airport. A short time later the aircraft appeared to descend in a spiral until it disappeared from radar.

The aircraft crashed at about 11:30 a.m., coming to rest on its back. The nosecone, tail assembly, the right wing outboard flap assembly and left outboard wing section were later found a half-mile south of the main crash site.

Filice lived in a Wildhorse home he purchased in 2014. He was a licensed airframe and powerplant mechanic and held commercial, transport and glider licenses. He was a licensed flight instructor on single and multi-engine aircraft.

He rented a hangar at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

Family members ask that donations be sent to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association http://www.aopa.org.