Service May 10 for former Supreme Court Justice Noel Manoukian

Former Supreme Court Justice and Douglas County District Judge Noel Manoukian died early April 11. He was 81.

Born Jan. 1, 1938, his name was the result of his father's time in France, according to wife Louise.

She said the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary on April 8, a few days before Manoukian died.

"He had a very long life of success," she said. "We had a wonderful 50 years and two days. We could always entertain each other. He kept me laughing up until the end."

Manoukian was two-time class president at University of the Pacific, graduating in 1961 with a degrees in political science and philosophy. He earned his law degree at the Santa Clara School of Law in 1964. He moved to Zephyr Cove where he and his brother, Milton, started the law firm of Manoukian and Manoukian.

He was appointed a Douglas County deputy district attorney in 1965, prosecuting cases at Lake Tahoe.

He married Louise April 8, 1969.

Named to the Douglas County District Bench in 1974. A short time after he was elected to the seat, he was named to the Nevada Supreme Court in 1977 and served until 1985.

He returned to private practice until he was named a senior judge in 2003.

A memorial service will be May 10 at St. Gall Catholic Church. The time will be announced later.