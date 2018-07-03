Service in Utah for former extension agent

There was a time when Cooperative Extension Educator Wally Peterson was a regular columnist for The Record-Courier.

Peterson's efforts to teach Valley residents about noxious species earned his column the nickname "Weed of the Week."

Peterson died at his home in Colorado, Utah, on June 28, 2018. He was 87 years old.

A graduate of Colorado State University with both a bachelor and master's degree in animal husbandry, he came to work for the University of Nevada in 1965 as a livestock and 4-H specialist in Lyon County.

He arrived in Douglas County in 1972, according to an article about his retirement published in the May 12, 1991, edition of The Record-Courier.

"I don't necessarily like the word 'retire,'" the then-60-year-old Peterson told R-C writer Melanie Supersano. "I'm just changing jobs and I'll be doing other things. I'm too young and active to be in a rocking chair."

Peterson arrived in the Valley when it was still very rural, but wasn't ready to write off agriculture here when he retired.

"I still see agriculture as an important entity in the Valley and think that it will continue to be a significant part of the county for some time to come," he said. "Some people say agriculture is on the way out. I don't necessarily agree with them."

He said that when he first arrived, extension articles published in The Record-Courier were so frequent someone asked him if they owned stock in the newspaper.

In 1975, he was the first Nevada county agent to receive the achievement award from the national association. In 1980, he received the distinguished service award from the association and was the national winner in 1990 for public relations in daily efforts.

In 1978, Peterson was one of the first Pony Express Re-Riders in Nevada.

Services were Tuesday in Utah.