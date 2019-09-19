Service held for motorcyclist

A memorial service was Saturday at the Genoa Bar for a retired Marine, who was killed when his motorcycle left Mottsville Lane on Sept. 12.

Julio Cervantes had just moved to Reno, according to his Facebook page. Cervantes helped out at Candy Dance for a few years and worked winters at Heavenly Ski Resort.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, troopers responded to Mottsville Lane near Mottsville Meadows Way at 1:20 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle wreck. Authorities estimate Cervantes had been dead for 6-8 hours before a passerby reported the wreck, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Hannah DeGoey said.

When authorities arrived they found Cervantes and a 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle. According to the investigation, Cervantes was westbound that morning when the motorcycle left the road and was ejected. He is survived by two children.

Cervantes was the sixth person killed on Douglas highways this year. He was the third motorcyclist to lose his life, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Dayton resident Carlos Esparaza died July 28 in a motorcycle crash on Kingsbury Grade. Gardnerville native Monica Adela Quiroga died Jan. 12 in an off-road collision.

Vehicle fatalities include Carson City resident Hugo Parra-Solis, 37, on June 13 on Highway 50. Gardnerville resident Naomi Cramblett, 84, died in a collision at Orchard Road and Scoti Lane. Jon Justin Trent was killed Aug. 16 near Holbrook.