Service Clubs award scholarships

From left, Joe Cooke (Sertoma), Lexi Sims, Bob Centanni (Sertoma), Luke Gansberg, Leah Ramsey-Kruse, Perla Molina, Kade Forbes, Jordan Smith, Melanie Sanchez and Birgit Okomoto (Sertoma).

Special to the R-C

Service clubs handed out thousands of dollars of scholarships in Carson Valley in anticipation of graduation.

Carson Valley Sertoma Club awarded scholarships to several graduating high school seniors this year.

Lexi Sims, Luke Gansberg, Leah Ramsey-Kruse, Perla Molina, Kade Forbes, Jordan Smith, and Melanie Sanchez were this year’s recipients.

The scholarships cover the costs of books and supplies while working toward a higher degree.

Applications are welcome each Spring from local high school seniors. Carson Valley Sertoma is a local service club that funds many worthy causes in Douglas County.

Events like the Crab and Tri-Tip Dinner and the Gardnerville Octoberfest, as well as donations help raise the needed funds.

Learn more about Sertoma at http://www.carsonvalleysertoma.org. Sertoma hosts weekly meetings from 7-8 a.m. on Friday at the COD Casino. Each meeting features a guest speaker.