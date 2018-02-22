Sertoma vocational scholarship applications extended

The annual Carson Valley Sertoma Club Vocational Scholarship application period has been extended until March 2.

This scholarship is for Douglas County graduating seniors who are enrolling in a vocational training curriculum, to learn electronic tech, medical tech, nursing, culinary, EMT, IT, bookkeeping, welding, other craft, or vocational skills.

Many students who are heading for 4-year colleges apply for the Sertoma Academic Book Scholarship, but getting the word out to students committed to the vocational education track is difficult. The process is not difficult, and the reward is significant.

To apply complete the application. Students chosen from the review of the applications will participate in an interview with members of the Carson Valley Sertoma Scholarship Committee in April. The students who are awarded scholarships will be announced at their schools' awards nights and then honored at the annual Sertoma Scholarship Breakfast in May.

Applications are available from Douglas County high school counselors, the Carson Valley Sertoma website http://www.carson valleysertoma.org, or from any Sertoma Club member.

For further information, contact Bob Centanni at tahoe72bike@gmail.com.