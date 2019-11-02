Sertoma kicks off coat drive

The Carson Valley Sertoma Coat Drive is starting with two new organizations participating.

CoCoMoes BBQ Catering partnered with the Sertoma Club for a BBQ Fundraising Kick Off Dinner on Oct. 25. More than 180 meals were sold and diners donated 96 coats and sweaters, 14 blankets, and 25 pairs of socks. GoNuts4Donuts prepared dessert donuts. The raffle participation and on-the-spot contributions added to the evening’s offerings. The proceeds will let the Coat Drive buy needed items that are not always donated.

Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School is showing their community involvement by holding their own two-week, in-school Coat Drive starting Monday through Nov. 15 and giving the contributions to the Sertoma Coat Drive. The National Junior Honor Society students are leading the project by making their own signs and containers and encouraging other students to donate their gently used and outgrown warm outerwear.

The donation barrels are in place throughout Douglas County with some new locations in Gardnerville/Minden and Carson City. Currently, the barrels are at the doors of COD Casino, Douglas County Community & Senior Center, DST Coffee, Douglas County Library, Round Table Pizza, Wa She Shu Casino, Tractor Supply Co., Ace Hardware, 7-11 in the Ranchos, Advanced Eye Center, and Sierra Market. In Carson City, they are at Tractor Supply Co., Carson City Senior Center, Guild Mortgage, 7-Eleven at Highway 50, and 7-Eleven at N. Carson St.

More locations and more organizations will be participating. Updates are on the Carson Valley Sertoma website http://www.Carson ValleySertoma.org.