September a good month to hit the links

August is coming to a close, the new school year is underway, and signs of autumn are in the air. In anticipation of the change of season, Carson Valley Golf Course hosts a “Fall Into the Money” tournament with cash prizes on Sept. 7. Play starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start and four-person scramble format.

Cost is $50 and includes golf and a cart, lunch, and prize funds. Season pass holders pay the usual fee plus $22.

Also, through early October, Carson Valley Golf Course hosts Fun Friday. Golfers playing 9 or 18 holes on Fridays will enjoy a complimentary barbecue lunch before or after their game.

Call the golf course at 775-265-3181 to book a tee time or register for the tournament.

Carson Valley Medical Center Foundation golf tournament

The Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation hosts its annual Fall Classic golf tournament at Carson Valley Golf Course on Sept. 13 starting at 9 a.m. Corporate teams and individual golfers are invited to join the fun and “Take a Swing” to support local healthcare services.

Tournament entry starts at $150 and includes golf contests and prizes, breakfast and lunch, and a complimentary Bloody Mary or Mimosa. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event, which also features a raffle.

Tournament sponsorships include both golfing and non-golfing options. Additional contributions to benefit the CVMC student scholarship fund, patient assistance fund, or to honor the memory of a loved one are welcomed.

For information or to register, call the Carson Valley Medical Center Foundation office at 775-782-1697 or visit cvmchospital.org/give/golf.aspx.

Carson Valley Golf Course is located at 1027 Riverview Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

A garden meets an early end

Since April, I’ve tended to four tomato plants in my backyard: Roma, cherry, and two varieties of heirloom. After establishing them in individual containers then nearly losing them to a late frost, I was thrilled when they each recovered and started to produce tiny yellow blossoms. The blossoms soon turned into little orbs, and the promise of homemade salsa and tomato sauce filled me with happy anticipation.

Recently, a friend kindly agreed to water the tomatoes for us when my family and I left for vacation. Each of the four plants was laden with green fruit, and I invited her to help herself to any tomatoes that ripened while we were away. She sent me a text saying all was well the day before we arrived home. The minute we pulled into the driveway, I headed out back to collect the bounty.

The first thing I saw was one of the containers knocked over on its side. Two of the four plants were about half the size they were when we left, and there was hardly a tomato in sight on any of them.

My friend hadn’t picked any tomatoes and it took me a minute to realize what had happened.

Deer.

I forgot about the deer.

Our yard’s proximity to one of the irrigation ditches that run through the Carson Valley means we sometimes get unexpected wildlife encounters. However, I haven’t seen any deer since last winter. There was no indication they were anywhere nearby, and I didn’t think to set the plants in a more secure location before we left town.

My dreams of canning were crushed in an instant. It was a palm-to-the-forehead moment, but all I could do was laugh. Sneaky little buggers.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.