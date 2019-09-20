Sept. 28 is fee-free day at Nevada State Parks

Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada.

Douglas County is home to three state parks, Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa, Lake Tahoe State Park, which includes Cave Rock, and Spooner Lake in the northwest corner of Douglas County at the intersection of highways 50 and 28.

Mormon Station is usually free, but will be occupied with Candy Dance that weekend. There is a $1 entrance fee for the museum. Cave Rock will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. The park normally charges $10. It features three picnic areas and a small beach. Boaters can launch their craft at the boat ramp.

Spooner is home to the 4.4-mile Marlette Flume Trail is accessed from the south via North Canyon or from the north via the steeper Tunnel Creek Road. Thirteen miles of the 165-mile Tahoe Rim Trail wind in and out of the park.

Sand Harbor located near Incline Village will also be free on Sept. 28, according to the state.

Nevada Public Lands Day encourages Nevadans to discover the many recreation opportunities in their own backyards.

“Nevada’s state parks offer an exciting line-up of outdoor opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can discover the rich history of the Ward Charcoal Ovens, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Spring Valley.”