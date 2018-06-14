Sentencing July 27 in Carson road rage death

Sentencing is July 27 for a man who admitted to second-degree murder in the road rage killing of a 19-year-old Carson City woman.

Desiree Bragg was killed Jan. 26, 2013, when Leonardo Cardoza rammed his vehicle into her, pinning her against her mother's home.

Cardoza was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury in March 2014, and was sentenced to 29 years to life.

At the time of his sentencing, attorney Allison Joffee said she would appeal, saying Cardoza was too drunk to form the intent required for a premeditated murder conviction.

The sentence was overturned in 2016 by the Nevada Supreme Court, who ruled Cardoza should get a new trial in Bragg's death.

Cardoza remained incarcerated on a secondary charge while the case returned to Carson City District Court.

In May, Cardoza admitted to a charge of second degree murder.

Cardoza could receive life in prison with parole after 10 years or a definite term of 25 years with parole possible after 10.