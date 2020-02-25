Seniors urged to get moving in 2020

There is still time to get some new healthy habits in place for the new year. Amanda Reid, Recreation Supervisor Douglas County Community & Senior Center encourages all seniors to get moving this year.

“Here at the Center, we have many choices and opportunities for fitness and activity for those of all ages and ability levels,” says Reid. “Have you tried any of these options? Free Senior Walking, Court and Pickleball times, twice a day Monday through Friday, allow you to ‘take a step in the right direction,’ get active and improve your health.”

Other choices include:

Senior Resistance Exercise Class, offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. These classes are free and are geared toward increasing mobility and strength.

Boxing for Life, offered Monday and Thursday afternoons, is a boxing and exercise program for those living with neurological disorders. It has become a favorite for class participants as well as anyone who walks by and takes a peek into the room.

Senior Tap Classes (for beginners or intermediate dancers) held on Thursday afternoons allow you to dance your way to fitness while enjoying different genres of music.

Senior Line Dancing, held on Tuesday mornings, allows you to learn different line dances to various music styles.

Silver Yoga helps increase flexibility, strength, and mobility. It’s offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and participants report leaving class feeling “stretched and invigorated.”

Postural Alignment Exercise on Wednesday mornings promotes better function through movement and exercise. “Poor posture doesn’t just look bad; it affects respiration, digestion and musculoskeletal pain” adds Reid.

“Want to have access to the gym, track and court games beyond the Free Senior times? Come in for a visit for just a $5 drop-in fee or consider getting a 30-day, 90-day or annual membership which allows the use of the facility anytime we are open to the public,” encourages Reid. To find out more about these classes and other programs, sports, activities, trips, events, and more please call 782-5500, ext. 1. Douglas County Community & Senior Center is located at 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville.

