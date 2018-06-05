Senior stays positive while moving schools

Growing up in a military family and having to move schools frequently can be hard, but for 2018 Douglas High School graduate Austin Anderson it's an opportunity to meet new people and try new things.

"It has its challenges, but you get to meet different people and experience different cultures and at the end of the day it brings many good opportunities," said Anderson.

Anderson came to Douglas as a junior in October 2016 from upstate New York after his father — a retired Air Force master sergeant — accepted a position at the Marine Warfare Training Center at Pickel Meadow.

Anderson relocated to two high schools prior to enrolling at Douglas. He arrived with no transfer grades and had to make up U.S. History and English 3.

"He has an excellent work ethic and positive attitude," said Douglas High School Registrar Anita Ovard. "His teachers describe him as highly motivated and a good example to others."

Anderson became an office aid in the counselors' office where he assisted with straightening the copy center, making copies, running passes and taking new students on tours of the school.

"He became friends with several of the new students that he has shown around," Said Ovard.

Anderson advanced within the Career Technical Education Welding Program and also has developed high levels within the ROTC Program earning the rank of captain.

In his senior year, he earned a straight "A" average with a grade point average of 4.0 and 105 in welding alone.

"He is a very hard worker, dedicated and determined," said Ovard. "He's worked hard to make up his work from moving around so much and has overcome a lot."

Through the CTE program Anderson had the opportunity to earn a welding certificate and college credit and will receive a CTE endorsement on his diploma.

Anderson also received the Scottish Rite award with the Free Masons recently, he said.

Anderson encourages underclassmen to never give up no matter what challenges they face.

"If there is anything I can say at all to the lower classmen, it would be to work to your fullest potential, never give up and help out others around you," said Anderson.