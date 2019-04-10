Senior mental health program moves into new offices

Vitality for Life, an intensive outpatient senior mental health and wellness program at Carson Valley Medical Center, has moved.

Patients won't have to travel far, though.

The program is now located along the front (Highway 395) side of CVMC's main hospital building at 1107 Highway 395 in Gardnerville, on the second floor just down the hall from its former offices.

The team of therapists, registered nurses, psychiatrist and office staff remains the same, just in new, updated surroundings.

Established in 2010, the Vitality for Life program has been successfully meeting the needs of local seniors suffering with depression, anxiety, grief and loss and social isolation.

If you or a loved one is experiencing "the blues," a deep sadness, feelings of hopelessness, loss of energy, and/or loss of interest in the things that were once pleasurable, don't mistakenly assume this is a normal part of aging. You may be suffering from a treatable health disorder.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information on the Vitality for Life program or to schedule a free consultation, call 775-782-1599.