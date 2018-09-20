Senior law enforcement academy graduates

More than two dozen people participated in this year's senior law enforcement academy which graduated this week.

Organized by TRIAD, which works to help the county's seniors, and co-hosed by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the academy is facilitated by Deputy Teresa Duffy.

"More than 25 men and women had the opportunity to learn about all the different components that make up the Sheriff's Office and our 911 community," according to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ron Elges. "Attendees ranged from living in our county for six months and others who've lived in Douglas County for over 20 years."

Participants heard from the Gang Unit, Boat Patrol, SWAT, viewed the Minden Jail, 911 communications center, East Fork Fire Department, DCSO youth services, Investigations Division, and more.

"They received an inside look into what the men and women in emergency services are doing day in and out," Elges said.

Sheriff Ron Pierini started TRIAD more than 20 years ago and has continued to work with seniors, fire, local hospitals, and the state to enhance the lives of senior citizens living in Douglas County.

"You are the eyes and ears of Douglas County and play an important role in helping keep our community a safe place to live, work and enjoy," Pierini said.