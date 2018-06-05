Senior finds peace through family and school

For Douglas High School senior Alexandra DeMaranville-Robinson, the hardest part of high school was reminding herself that she was loved and had a home.

While in eighth-grade DeMaranville-Robinson and her siblings were removed from a drug and alcohol abusive home.

"I felt ashamed because I didn't want people to know," said DeMaranville-Robinson. "Feeling like I had a home and knowing people loved me was probably the hardest thing I had to remind myself and knowing I have people there for me."

She said it was emotionally and physically draining as she dealt with home issues, court, lack of transportation and having to take care of her siblings all while remaining a good student.

"I did miss a lot, but I was eager to keep myself on track," said DeMaranville-Robinson. "School was an escape for me. It's where I could get resources and talk to people."

Later that year, DeMaranville-Robinson said her best friend's family adopted her.

"Even though my parents haven't been there, it doesn't mean I don't love them any less," she said. "I am blessed to be where I am and I am blessed with the opportunities I've had. I am also thankful for the family that took me in. I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for them."

Ranking in the top 10 percent of her class and taking several advanced placement classes, DeMaranville-Robinson not only keeps her grades up, but she is actively involved in clubs and sports including Block D, Leadership, National Honors Society, Living out Loud, Psy Mu Sigma, Fellowship Christen Athletes and volleyball.

"She has faced so many challenges in the past five years and continues to smile," said Douglas High School Counselor Kira Brown. "You could call it resiliency; I call it amazing."

"I think many kids are born with a certain kind of spirit who are determined to get through anything and I think she's one of them and is going to go far," added Douglas High School Registrar Anita Ovard.

After high school DeMaranville-Robinson plans to play volleyball at William Jessup University in Rocklin, Calif.

"I didn't think I'd play after high school or for a college," said DeMaranville-Robinson. "It was a total shock when she (university scout) came up to me after a game and asked me to play for them."

DeMaranville-Robinson also plans to study psychology and kinesiology, hoping to become a teacher or a social worker.

"I want to do something that helps people whether it's through teaching or social work," she said. "I know what it's like to have a social worker, so if I can be a light through any of these fields and be there for people like me, that would be a dream."

DeMaranville-Robinson wants her underclassmen to rise above and do their best.

"Be a light," she said. "Rise above adversity, help others and do your best. Be thankful."