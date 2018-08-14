Senior Citizenâ€™s Academy sign-ups begin

Call the Douglas County Sheriffâ€™s Office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 775-782-9900

The goal of the Senior Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy is to provide crime fighting educational programs and information to senior citizens of Douglas County. Attendees will become more aware and comfortable with law enforcement services, and law enforcement officers, and in return will develop a better understanding of the needs of senior citizen's within our county.

The Senior Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy will be held Sept. 10-14. Classes will start at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Class location is the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, located at 1038 Buckeye Road, Mindena.

This academy is open to seniors who reside anywhere in Douglas County.

The academy will include training and instruction on a variety of law enforcement topics, including: uniformed patrol procedures, jail/custody procedures, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, narcotic and gang investigations, boat patrol, fraud prevention, youth services, citizen patrol volunteer programs, and more.

All academy instructors are selected from the county.

The class size is limited to 30 students. Students must be at least 50 years of age and reside in Douglas County. Applicants must be willing to submit to a background check, and may not ever have been convicted of a felony crime.