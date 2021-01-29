Senior center hosts drive-through Valentine’s lunch

A drive-through ice cream social was held on Sept. 22, 2020, at the Douglas County Senior Center.

Kurt Hildebrand

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Douglas County Senior Center in Gardnerville will be hosting a Meals on Wheels Drive-Through Hot Lunch.

The event is for seniors 60 years and older from 11 a.m.-1p.m. on Feb 12.

With the center and the congregate dining program still being closed, creative events are being offered to keep as many of the residents engaged in activities provided by the Senior Center while still following strict COVID guidelines.

The center is located at 1329 Waterloo Lane, across from Lampe Park.

Senior Center operators thanked sponsors Carson Valley Medical Center for handing out goodies, High Sierra Fellowship’s Reach for Joy Valentine’s Day treat gifts and The Chocolate Shoppe’s chocolate covered strawberries donated by the former president of Young at Heart Senior Citizens Club, Andrea Rajeski.

The menu features a hot chicken parmesan and pasta meal with apple caramel cheesecake for dessert. The drive-through event is in front of the Senior Center. Suggested donation is $3 per meal for seniors 60 years and older, $7 per meal minimum rate for those younger than 60 years old.

Due to the event, the regular Meals on Wheels Drive Through Pickup Program during the week of Feb. 8 will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with a suggested donation of $21 for seven frozen meals for seniors 60-plus years and older.

For additional information, call the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 775-782-5500 option 3.