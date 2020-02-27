Semi crashed Tuesday trying to avoid another driver

A semi-truck ended up in the front yard of a Gardnerville home when the driver tried to avoid hitting a pickup that pulled out in front of him early Tuesday morning.

The truck was southbound on Highway 395 and had a green light when a Chevrolet 2500 pickup pulled out from the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at around 6:30 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“The semi-truck struck the pickup, steered right, and came to rest in a yard,” Spokeswoman Hannah DeGoey said on Thursday morning. “Minor injuries reported for the pickup truck driver.”

Traffic was diverted around a collision on Highway 395 south of Riverview for about four hours.

Nevada Department of Transportation workers and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene directing traffic into the turn lane at 11 a.m. The collision was cleared by noon.

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, at least three East Fork brush trucks and a battalion chief responded to extinguish a pile burn off Centerville near Gardnerville. The burns had been left unattended and were smoking when East Fork firefighters arrived.

“The fire department will be following up to determine the events leading up to the illegal burning, which was specific to burning beyond allowable time of day and unattended burning,” East Fork Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said. “At this time, open burning is allowed for agriculture permits only and not open for residential burning.”

Open burning along Foothill south of Kingsbury Grade has been reported on several occasions over the past week.

Those burns, while large, have been determined to be within parameters set by the district for agricultural burning.