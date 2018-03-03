Second storm brings more snow to Valley

Genoa, Nev. — Another 3 inches of snow greeted Carson Valley residents this morning.

But unlike the 6 inches of powder that fell on Friday, this was closer to classic wet, heavy Sierra cement.

Both a winter weather advisory and a storm watch for the mountains was set to expire at 10 a.m. today.

Snow could be seen on Highway 395 on traffic cameras in Minden, Gardnerville and Topaz Ranch Estates.

Chains or snow tires were required on highways 395 and 88 across Carson Valley, as well as any roads in the mountains.

East Fork firefighters responded to a report of a transformer arcing in Minden at 5:30 a.m. NV Energy responded, but there was no report of an outage.

Highway 88 is closed from east of Silver Lake to Carson Spur due to avalanche control.

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee for the Sierra between Ebbetts and Yuba passes.

Snow fell much of Friday, but started accumulating after sunset, finally slowing down around 3:30 a.m.

Snow telemetry reported 13 inches fell at Heavenly Valley, increasing the snow depth from 32 inches before the storms hit to 59 inches on Saturday morning.