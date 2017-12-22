Thursday sees second big outage in a week

The second major electrical outage in a week affected hundreds of NV Energy customers in Douglas County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the power company, the outage occurred around 2:30 p.m., and affected more 8,000 homes and businesses with many of those at Lake Tahoe.

Power was restored to more than two-thirds of those customers by 3:20 p.m., with the rest coming back on line by 5 p.m.

The outage cut the video feed for the Douglas County commissioners meeting at Stateline.

"The official cause of yesterday's outage in the South Lake Tahoe-Gardnerville area was branches in our lines," said NV Energy spokeswoman Kristen Saibini. "A private tree trimming company was cutting trees and branches got into our lines resulting in the outage."

A tree hitting a transmission line was blamed for a power outage that knocked out electricity to 8,363 homes and businesses on Saturday night.

Traffic lights along Highway 88 at the junction with 395 and Mottsville Lane were affected, as were the lights along Highway 395 north of Minden.