Second drug sweep case heads for district court

A former Gardnerville resident who fled the county to avoid drug trafficking charges waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Adam James Guenther, 28, of Medford, Ore., is one of a dozen people facing felony charges in connection with an undercover investigation into Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley drug sales.

Guenther is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Dec. 24 for arraignment.

Guenther also faces an alternative sentencing violation after he allegedly tested positive for heroin, according to court documents.

Guenther allegedly sold 1.3 grams of heroin on Feb. 26. He was arrested in Jackson County, Ore., in September, where he was held on local charges until Oct. 3 when he was extradited back to Douglas.

A man who is accused of driving over two Bently gates in an attempt to escape authorities waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Johnny Ray Miller, 28, was arrested Sept. 24 after deputies responded to a domestic call that resulted in a chase.

The driver of a silver Ford Escape led deputies down Buckeye Road and then through two closed gates onto Bently Ranch land.

The Escape, which was found abandoned along Highway 395 and Airport Road, was reported stolen and contained more than five pounds of marijuana, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies connected the vehicle with Miller who was arrested later that morning coming out of the Gardnerville Walmart on a fugitive warrant issued by California for absconding.

A Carson City man waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of felony driving under the influence on Wednesday.

Lee Michael Liston, 32, faces sentencing on Jan. 18, 2019, in connection with his Nov. 27 arrest on Highway 88 near Douglas High School.

According to court records, Liston was on alternative sentencing in Carson City. He allegedly had a .201 blood alcohol content when he was taken into custody at 10:13 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Liston was stopped after he failed to drive the correct direction in the Highway 88 roundabout. His license was suspended for driving under the influence.