Search continues for missing Mono girl

Sunday marks a year since a Mono County teenager went missing from her home near Chalfant.

Karlie Gusé turned 17 since she was last seen on Oct. 13, 2018.

Gusé is described as 5-feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with dark blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen walking along White Mountain Estates Road toward Highway 6, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. She didn’t take any personal belongings or her cell phone and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about where she might have gone, should contact the sheriff’s office at at 760-932-7549, option 7, or the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children at 800-843-5678 or contact the FBI at http://www.fbi.gov/tips.

Mono authorities are asking that anyone who thinks they may have seen Gusé contact local law enforcement.