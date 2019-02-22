Scouts hosting food drive for food closet

Douglas County Boy and Girls scouts of America from Pack 33 are hosting a food drive for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. The scouts are trying to reach a goal of 500 pounds.

Residents can help support by dropping off the following much-needed items:

Cooking oil/ flour/ sugar

Condiments/ spices/ jams/ jellies

Hamburger Helper/ Rice-a Roni boxed meals

Spaghetti noodles/ dry beans/ rice

Canned tomatoes products (other than sauce)

Canned vegetables/ fruit/ soups/ chili

Shelf-stable milk dairy/ non-dairy varieties

Non-food items; diapers/ wipes/ laundry soap/ toilet paper

Feminine hygiene products

Unfortunately no homemade items can be accepted.

Drop off locations are as follows:

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. 1329 U.S. Hwy 395 N Ste.12-3, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Nevada State Bank, 1656 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Minden, NV 89423

Tumbleweeds Gymnastics, 2231 Meridian Blvd # 2, Minden, NV 89423

Johnson Lane General Store, 1392 Johnson Ln, Minden, NV 89423

Hilltop Community Church, 3588 Romans Rd, Carson City, NV 89705

Genoa Country Store, 2299 Main St, Genoa, NV 89411