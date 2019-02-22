Scouts hosting food drive for food closet
February 22, 2019
Douglas County Boy and Girls scouts of America from Pack 33 are hosting a food drive for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. The scouts are trying to reach a goal of 500 pounds.
Residents can help support by dropping off the following much-needed items:
Cooking oil/ flour/ sugar
Condiments/ spices/ jams/ jellies
Hamburger Helper/ Rice-a Roni boxed meals
Spaghetti noodles/ dry beans/ rice
Recommended Stories For You
Canned tomatoes products (other than sauce)
Canned vegetables/ fruit/ soups/ chili
Shelf-stable milk dairy/ non-dairy varieties
Non-food items; diapers/ wipes/ laundry soap/ toilet paper
Feminine hygiene products
Unfortunately no homemade items can be accepted.
Drop off locations are as follows:
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. 1329 U.S. Hwy 395 N Ste.12-3, Gardnerville, NV 89410
Nevada State Bank, 1656 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Minden, NV 89423
Tumbleweeds Gymnastics, 2231 Meridian Blvd # 2, Minden, NV 89423
Johnson Lane General Store, 1392 Johnson Ln, Minden, NV 89423
Hilltop Community Church, 3588 Romans Rd, Carson City, NV 89705
Genoa Country Store, 2299 Main St, Genoa, NV 89411