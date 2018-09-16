Scores of bicyclists pass through Genoa

Scores of cyclists rode from Bowers Mansion through Nevada's oldest town on Sunday as part of the annual Edible Pedal 100.

Sponsored by the Sunrise Reno Rotary Club, hundreds of cyclists participate in one of three routes, the longest of which takes them south to Kingsbury Grade and then over to Highway 50 and over Spooner.

Riders also took a route that led them south of Genoa along Foothill Road to Fay Luther Trail before returning.

The ride was topped off by a Sunday afternoon barbecue at Bowers Mansion.