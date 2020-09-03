Schools up to seven cases

Dear statues feature masks in Chambers Field.

Christine Banker/Special to The R-C

Seven cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Douglas County School District, though Tuesday and Wednesday provided a break.

“I would like to remind parents about the importance of screening your children every morning before they leave for school and not sending students to school who may be ill,” Superintendent Keith Lewis said Monday.

Roughly a case a day has been reported since the middle of last week, with two over the weekend and two more late Monday night.

Douglas County School Superintendent Keith Lewis confirmed that so far there have been seven cases in four schools, including the high school, Carson Valley and Pau-Wa-Lu middle schools and Gardnerville Elementary.

Lewis said the district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services and Douglas County Emergency Management to conduct contact tracing.

“Our partnership has done a great job of identifying close contacts and not doing blanket quarantines to try to keep life as normal for as many as we can, for what is defined as normal these days,” East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said Tuesday night.

The subjects will be excluded from the schools for 14 days. Students under quarantine will receive distance learning from their teachers.

School started at Lake Tahoe on Monday.

According to Carson City Health and Human Service, Douglas has 27 active cases with 227 recoveries.

Fogerson said that the county is holding its own in the balance between new cases to recoveries.

Twenty new cases were reported in Douglas County since Aug. 26, according to Carson City Health and Human Services, with 15 recoveries.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.