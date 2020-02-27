School meetings continue today at Pau-Wa-Lu

Douglas County School District hosts a community input meeting in the cafetorium of at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School starting at 5:30 p.m. today.

This is the last of three meetings held to gather input on several issues related to the school schedule. DCSD seeks feedback on possibilities under consideration that include: a four-day school week, later start times for adolescent students, additional late-start days to provide for teacher training and collaboration, and aligning the start of the school year for lake and valley schools.

In lieu of attending the in-person meeting, parents are invited to share thoughts and responses via a five-question survey posted on the DCSD website: dcsd.k12.nv.us. The survey remains open until Friday.

PWLMS is located at 701 Long Valley Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Calling history buffs and photo sleuths

The Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center and the Douglas County Historical Society request the community’s help this weekend.

There are a number of unrecognized faces within the historical society’s Roberta McConnell collection of photographs, and both the museum and DCHS request “the help of all old-time (Carson Valley) families, their friends, relatives, and those with a good eye for history to stop by and help identify these lost legends.”

To that end, the CVMCC hosts a “Who’s That in Our Photo?” event this Saturday. The public is invited to visit the museum any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and peruse the photo collection to help identify those pictured. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided.

Call 775-782-2555 for information. CVMCC is located at 1477 U.S. Highway 395 North in Gardnerville.

Free youth bowling at Wink’s

Through May 23, Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes in the Gardnerville Ranchos offers free youth bowling every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Bowlers ages 2-17 are invited to participate; those 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The program includes three league-style bowling games and shoe rental, and participants must be checked in and on the lanes by 10:30 a.m.

Free youth bowling is not valid during special events. Call Wink’s at 775-254-5454 for information.

Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes is located at 1281 Kimmerling Road in Gardnerville.