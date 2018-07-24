School immunization event Aug. 11

With the first day of school in Carson Valley less than three weeks away, Douglas County Community Health staff members are urging parents and guardians to take advantage of their back-to-school immunization event on Aug. 11.

The first day of school is Aug. 13 for the Valley elementary and secondary schools, and for Douglas County High School. Zephyr Cove Elementary School and Whittell High School begin Aug. 27. Health officials encourage parents to get children's school shots early.

Anyone unable to make it to this event is invited to come to a walk-in immunization clinic every Monday afternoon.

The cost per immunization varies. Most insurance, Medicaid, and cash are accepted. Uninsured families can pay cash based on household income.

The Community Health Nurse is located on the mountain side of the Community and Senior Center on Waterloo Lane.

The Community Health program offers other services which include: Communicable Disease Prevention and Treatment, Family Planning/Birth Control, Health Education, STD and HIV Prevention Education and Counseling — Testing and Treatment, Women's and Men's Cancer Screening. Tuberculosis screening and education is also offered.

For information on school start times visit the Douglas County School District Calendar: https://bit.ly/2A9XNO2

For a list of Douglas County School Immunization Requirements: https://bit.ly/2NENhzU