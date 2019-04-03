Scholarship fundraiser benefits young bowlers

The Douglas Youth Bowling League is hosting a scholarship fundraiser tournament at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Saturday, April 27.

The tournament fee covers bowling, shoe rental, and an all-you-can-eat spaghetti feed. Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on a number of auction items including a movie-themed basket and an adult beverage basket. Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will also be available.

Registration gets underway at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 5 and bowling at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for youth ages 13-18, and $15 for those age 12 and younger. Each paid registrant receives a free raffle ticket for a chance to win some fun prizes. Those who would like to attend but not participate in the bowling tournament can purchase a meal ticket for $10.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the organization's scholarship fund, which provides a way for eligible bowlers in the DYBL to start earning money for college. Scholarships are awarded annually to youth bowlers of all ages who participate in the league, and more than $4500 will be distributed this year alone.

The league is open to youth ages 2-20 and all skill levels are welcome. Housed at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes, it meets weekly on Saturdays and offers opportunities for participants "to have fun, develop lasting friendships, [and] make memories, all while learning how to bowl or to improve their technique." Dedicated coaches work with the bowlers to help them learn everything from rules and etiquette to the more technical aspects of the game.

The league includes the Douglas Bowling Club, a competitive bowling team for Douglas County students in grades 9-12. As part of the High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program, the club competes against other high school club teams located in Carson City, Reno and Sparks.

It is coached by United States Bowling Congress Silver-level coach Dave Dickey and USBC Level I coach Allan Powers.

Dickey founded the club in 2016. He started bowling when he was 10 years old and developed a lifetime love of the sport. After competing on the West Coast professional circuit for a couple of years, he moved to Lake Tahoe in 1991 to work as a firefighter. Following his retirement in 2006, Dickey turned his attention toward growing the sport of bowling for all to enjoy. He started coaching when Silver Strike Lanes opened in 2007 and has coached there consistently since 2015.

"Bowling is a great sport for athletes of all calibers," said Dickey. "It's also an amazing opportunity to earn scholarship money for college. And it's fun."

Wink's Silver Strike Lanes is located at 1281 Kimmerling Road in Gardnerville.

For more information about the bowling scholarship fundraiser, contact either League Director Dave Dickey at 775-790-9248 or dglsbowling@yahoo.com; or League Board President Vikki Miller at 775-309-9866 or millervlm@gmail.com.

More information can be found online at douglasyouthbowling.com.

Meneley Day at Reno Aces ballpark

April 28 is CC Meneley Day at the Reno Aces ballpark. The Aces play the Fresno Grizzlies at Greater Nevada Field starting at 1:05 p.m.

Through April 12, tickets in the right field reserved section are available for purchase at CCMES. Cost is $16 per ticket, and a portion of the ticket sale proceeds stay at the school.

Ticket holders at the April 28 ballgame will receive an Aces hat. That Sunday is also Greater Nevada Field's "Dollar Menu" day, featuring $1 hot dogs, soda, and popcorn throughout the game.

To purchase tickets, visit Meneley Elementary's office at 1446 Muir Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos and fill out an order form. Tickets will be available for pickup on April 25.

Questions may be directed to coordinator Megan Gray at mgray@dcsd.k12.nv.us.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.