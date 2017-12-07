Scarselli students support DAWG

Screams of joy were heard from the C-block of classrooms at Gene Scarselli Elementary School from the Cheetah Club students when Gretchen, a rescue dog from Douglas Animal Welfare Group, walked into their classroom. The club had raised money for DAWG during their school-wide "Paws for Dogs" fundraiser.

Gretchen and her owner, DAWG President Linda Garmong happily and graciously accepted the $547 donation from the students.

The donation was a result of the Cheetah Club's "Paws for Dogs" fundraiser, where students at Scarselli could purchase a cutout paw print to put outside their classroom. The classroom with the most paw prints outside their classroom received a party.

Alyssa Park, a fourth-grade teacher at Scarselli and one of the teachers involved in Cheetah Club said the club is all about teaching kids about community service and helping them realize the change they can make in the world. Students are selected for the service club by their teachers based on an application.

"It is about the little things that they can do to help," Park said. "Cheetah Club is about promoting the little things you can do that make a big difference."

Cheetah Club students all expressed their joy in helping the community and animals. Donna Harker, a fifth-grade teacher, said the students get more excited about the "Paws for Dogs" fundraiser than anything else they do all year.

Recommended Stories For You

DAWG is a nonprofit that supports Douglas County animals by assisting in spaying and neutering, medical emergencies, health problems and providing food for shelter animals.

Garmong and DAWG board member Tondra Vees told the students their donation could help spay or neuter seven cats or five dogs, feed the shelter dogs and cats for almost over a month, give vaccinations and shots and take a few animals to the veterinarian.

"Your money is going to do a lot of good for the animals.

Susan McNeall, principal as Scarselli told the students she appreciated all the time they took, often out of their lunchtimes, to cut out the paw prints.

"That means so much to me to know there are kids at this school that are so kind and generous," McNeall said. "So I can't tell you enough how thankful I am that you did this."