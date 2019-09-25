Scarselli students meet state superintendent

Douglas County was the first stop on Nevada state superintendent’s statewide listening tour on Monday.

Superintendent of Instruction Jhone Ebert started out at Douglas High School and then visited with Scarselli Elementary fifth-graders.

Ebert and Deputy Superintendent Jonathan P. Moore spent most of their time answering children’s questions about what they did.

At least one of Keri Bruno’s students wondered if Moore was a law enforcement officer.

“What I like to say is I have two ears and one mouth and I’m on a listening tour,” Ebert said.

Ebert said that part of her job is to find ways to get Nevada’s teachers better paid.

“Who would say Ms. Bruno works very, very hard?” Ebert asked.

All hands went up.

Students expressed concerns about balancing technology and traditional learning in the classroom.

One student said he felt there should be more physical books in the classroom that had some heft.

“I would get more books like ‘Lord of the Rings’ or Harry Potter,” the boy said. “They’re big and that means they have lots of details and hard words.”

When asked what she could do with those hard words, the fifth-grader replied he would probably supply a dictionary.

But students recognized the benefits of technology.

“The good thing in technology is that you don’t have to worry about writing things on paper or pencils breaking, you can just use the thing, the same with emails instead of writing letters.”

One boy pointed out the hazards of too much technology.

“I feel that technology is really good, but it’s a little too free, so it’s easy for kids to sneak in and watch video games and then go back when someone’s looking.”

Students were able to see the advantage to more traditional materials.

“The good thing about working in pencil and paper is that no kids can change the tabs,” one student said. “If you break a chrome book it’s a lot of money, but if you tear a piece of paper you can just get another.”

Ebert was appointed superintendent of schools in March by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

On Tuesday, the superintendent visited with Carson City students and staff before continuing to Virginia City and Las Vegas.

“I intend to visit every district and meet with students, parents, and staff,” Ebert said. “My goal is to better understand the treasures of our communities as well as the desires and challenges of greater student success.”