Scarselli reading specialist a Remarkable Woman to Watch

Longtime Carson Valley resident Hollie Harvey was named a remarkable woman to watch at a ceremony held at the Carson Valley Inn on Tuesday.

Harvey is a Scarselli Elementary School learning strategist who successfully requested a $28,000 Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation grant that allowed 10 Douglas County school personnel to attend Teachers College Reading and Writing Project Summer Institute at Columbia University.

“(Harvey) is a teacher who helps a lot of kids by tutoring them at the library after school. She is active in the schools by volunteering at sports events and is a leader in her church,” according to her nomination. “She was born and raised in the Carson Valley and is raising her family here. She has organized blood drives to support local members of the community who need help. She is an incredible asset to the Carson Valley.”

Harvey is a 1991 graduate of Douglas High School.