Scarecrow Festival still on

The Annual Scarecrow Festival, held for over 30 years in the Carson Valley, will still be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3 in Heritage Park.

Recently, the East Fork Gallery has partnered with Main Street Gardnerville and the event was part of the Fall Festival.

This year, due to COVID 19, the Fall Festival will not be held, leaving Scarecrow Festival as a solo event.

Scarecrow Festival is a favorite happening and is often attended by repeat customers, sometimes with adults, who participated as children, bringing their children and grandchildren. The artists at the East Fork Gallery, now celebrating its 41st year in Gardnerville, collect used clothing and create “kits” for participants to purchase, where they then create full-sized scarecrows that are later on display in front of homes and businesses all over the valley.

This year’s Scarecrow Festival will encourage masks and social distancing.

The Artists from the East Fork Gallery will be there to help participants build their scarecrows and ready-made scarecrows will be available for purchase.