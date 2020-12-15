Santa due in Gardnerville on Monday

Santa in Gardnerville.

Frank Dressel/Special to The R-C

Santa will be in Gardnerville on Dec. 21 to spend the day at a Drive-Through Cookies and Cocoa with Santa Event.

“Santa Claus heard Douglas County needed some holiday cheer and decided to take a break from his busy schedule to spend the day at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center,” Community Services Director Scott Morgan said.

The county is encouraging residents to bring their families to Christmas Lane for music, crafts, hot cocoa and cookies from their vehicles.

“Don’t forget to bring your letters for Santa and join him for a special complementary picture, socially distanced of course,” Morgan said. “We do not want to get Santa sick before his big day.”

The event will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the community center parking lot. Masks are encouraged when interacting with Santa and the elves. The event is for residents of all ages.

The Community Services Department thanked Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plan and Distribution Center, Kim’s Donuts and Katrina Allmet of Kid Pix Portrait Studio for the photos.

For more information, call 775-782-5500 ext. 1.