‘Sanctuary’ author returns to St. Gall

St. Gall Catholic Church is hosting nationally acclaimed speaker Terry Hershey at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

An author, humorist, inspirational speaker and an ordained Protestant minister, this is Hershey’s second visit to Gardnerville.

“We have hosted him once before and feel very fortunate to have him return,” organizer Ursula McManus said.

A self-described golf addict, he divides his time between designing sanctuary gardens and sharing his practice of pausing and sanctuary to help people do less and live more. He is the author of “Sanctuary: Creating Places for Grace in Your Life” gives readers permission to slow down and be gentle with themselves in a world that demands more and more.

McManus said the church is not charging anyone to listen to Hershey but will be collecting a free-will offering at the end of his presentation.