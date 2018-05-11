Sale to help support Dangberg Home Ranch

Scatter's Attic, a sale of donated collectibles and household goods, will take place at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday. The funds earned at the event support the park's operations and development.

The sale will take place on the park's east lawn, with a range of collectibles, antiques, and unused and gently used household goods. Entrance is free, with purchases by cash, check or credit card.

The sale is organized by the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch, and members of that organization will have exclusive access to the sale Saturday morning, during the organization's annual meeting.

Nonmembers will not be admitted on Saturday until the public sale opens at noon, continuing through 4 p.m. On Sunday the sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

More information about the park, membership in the Friends of Dangberg, and a schedule of events in this year's Dangberg Summer Festival are available at dangberghomeranch.org.