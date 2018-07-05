Sale Saturday to raise money for Lacee Shupe scholarship

A garage sale to raise money for the Lacee Shupe Memorial Scholarship is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 700 Long Valley Road.

"A few of us have an annual garage sale every year around this time to keep Lacee Shupe's memory alive," supporter Linda Gilkerson said. "All proceeds go toward the scholarship which is awarded to a Douglas High School graduate every year."

The sale is located across Long Valley from Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

"Stop by either to find some good buys or to give a monetary donation," Gilkerson said.

Shupe, 22, was killed July 1, 2013, in the Cold Springs home she shared with two roommates.

Nearly 400 mourners packed Valley Christian Fellowship to honor the Douglas High School graduate.

Recommended Stories For You

Rather than dwell on her death, friends chose to celebrate her life in a memorial service officiated by Pastor Leo Kruger, according to a 2014 Record-Courier story written by Sheila Gardner.

With love and laughter, Lacee's friends and family offered glimpses of her brief life.

"Look at everyone here," said Courtney Kemp. "Lacee would be laughing at us, at everyone in their dark clothes. She would want us in hot pink and stilettos. Don't be sad. She wouldn't want you to be sad."

Kali Evanson Mann, who graduated with Lacee in 2009 from Douglas High School, wore her FFA jacket to honor her friend.

"Lacee was such a treat to be around," she said. "She had a fire inside of her, the fire of life."

Mann said one of her favorite memories occurred when she and Lacee received agriculture scholarships at graduation awards night.

"We walked up together, and she took my hand. That was Lacee, she would hold on to your heart and grab your hand."

Mark Gruver, another FFA member, said he and Lacee were supposed to be practicing for the state finals in the FFA agriculture issues team.

"All the other teams are practicing, and all she wants to do is sing," Gruver said.

Classmate Marianne Gardner said she and Lacee were close friends at school.

"She was always in my prayers, so special to me," Gardner said. "It will be my hope and joy to see her again. I know where she is. She is not lost to us. She is with the Lord."

Rachel Kennedy recalled Lacee's "amazing laugh."

"It was so contagious," Kennedy said. "I loved her, and I am going to miss her."

She met Lacee through mutual friends.

"They brought her over, and I claimed her for myself. Once you met her, she could bring you to tears within seconds — tears of laughter. All eyes were on her. She made everything better. She was always up for an adventure. She WAS the adventure," Kennedy said.

Kruger said one of the most difficult tasks was to let a loved one go.

He asked everyone to stand, hold hands, and pray "to release Lacee to the Lord, to his care."

Pictures of Lacee as she changed from ballerina to cowgirl, colorful bandanas, and a quilt made of faded blue jeans decorated the church.