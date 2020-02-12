RV Park brush fire held to third of an acre

The cause of a Tuesday evening brush fire about 100 yards southeast of Silver City RV Park is under investigation.

First reported around 5 p.m., motorists on Highway 395 could see smoke and flames from the fire, which grew to about a third of an acre.

East Fork Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said the fire was burning in heavy sage and was spreading slowly. He said no structures were threatened.

“Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a third of an acre with aggressive fire attack and full extinguishment was achieved in 90 minutes,” he said.

There was a report that someone in black was seen running from where the fire started.

“East Fork Fire would like to remind the community to always be vigilant with controlled burning or recreational fire activities, even with cold temperatures, fuels in the valleys can still burn actively,” he said.

Firefighters also responded to an attic fire in a home under construction on Eagle Ridge on Tuesday morning.

“Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic area and limit further damage to the home, which was not occupied at the time of the fire,” he said. “Crews remained on scene for approximately one hour to complete overhaul. The cause of the fire was accidental.”