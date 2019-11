More than 300 runners turned out in 14-degree weather for the third annual Carson Valley Turkey Trot in Minden Park.

The event was a fundraiser for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet and Douglas Animal Welfare Group.

Gardnerville resident Christine Effert brought 2-year-old Maui out for the event.

Effert said it was her first time participating in the event. Dogs and people socialized in Minden Park before the 9 a.m. start time.