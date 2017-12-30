Run, Rattle and Roll indoor play park opens in Minden

Run, Rattle and Roll, 2589 Wildhorse Drive, is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Daily admission is $13, a 10-day pass is $85 and a yearly paid membership is $350.

"We are like the Disneyland of Northern Nevada," said Sherese Nguyen, owner of the newly opened indoor play park in Minden. Run, Rattle and Roll offers Carson Valley kids an escape from the cold this winter and the opportunity to run and play on the newly opened structures off Johnson Lane.

Nguyen and her husband moved to Douglas County in 2016 from Las Vegas, where she said indoor play parks were plentiful to help kids escape the heat. After moving, Nguyen said she was always driving to Reno for her children to play and attend birthdays at the indoor parks.

"We just saw there was a need for some type of indoor play area for the kids because you deal with the heat in Vegas, but out here you deal with the cold," Nguyen said.

It took nearly a year and a half for Nguyen and her husband to open the park. They had to obtain both loans and permits, a process that took longer than expected. Then construction was delayed on top of everything. However, now that the process is done, Nguyen said she is thankful and happy, knowing it could have been an even longer process than what they went through.

Nguyen said she hopes to hook up with schools and summer camps to keep the park busy during the summer months. She is also looking to increase the size of her staff, which is currently made up of her, her husband and one other employee.

Nguyen hopes to hire a larger team to ensure the park is safe and clean, their two main concerns.

"We're not here to watch the kids, but we're here to make sure everyone is following the rules and being safe," Nguyen said.

Nguyen said she can see expanding the park in the next 2 to 3 years and later maybe opening a park in Reno in the future.

Nguyen said they originally wanted to build a park in the Lake Tahoe area, but saw much more of a need in Carson Valley.

"We are so glad to be a part of this community, we love Northern Nevada, we love Tahoe and we just want to see this succeed and we are just happy we could open this park up for everybody," Nguyen said.

Run, Rattle and Roll, 2589 Wildhorse Drive, is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Daily admission is $13, a 10-day pass is $85 and a yearly paid membership is $350.