Run lights way for Special Olympics

The Carson Valley Special Olympics Law Enforcement Run on Friday morning was Douglas County's opening ceremony for Northern Nevada's Special Olympics in Reno this weekend.

Dozens of Special Olympians ran down Main Street from Heritage Park in Gardnerville to the Judicial & Law Enforcement Building in Minden.

A police escort kept them safe as they made their way down the highway.

On Friday night, 16 Douglas participants joined more than 300 athletes and coaches from across the state at Reno High School for the annual Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games.

"The Summer Games is the pinnacle of the sports season for athletes competing in track and field, swimming and bocce," spokesman Tyler Krochmal said. "The weekend featured Friday's opening ceremony and a full day of competition on Saturday."

Delegations participating in the games include those from Carson City, Douglas, Elko, Fallon, Fernley, Henderson, Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, South Lake Tahoe, Washoe and Winnemucca.

In 2018, Special Olympics Nevada is celebrating the organization's 50-year anniversary. Visit http://www.sonv.org for more information.