RTC approves north Carson Valley road work

While the roads approved for work by the Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday weren’t exactly regional.

The fact wasn’t lost on Chairman Barry Penzel, who has long sought a funding source for local roads.

On Wednesday, transportation commissioners approved a $589,441 contract with Sierra Nevada Construction to seal nearly eight miles of county roads, mostly in northern Carson Valley.

County Transportation Engineer Jon Erb said the project was designed to preserve the listed road’s pavement, so the county didn’t fall any further behind for maintenance.

Heybourne Road, Vicky Lane, Wildhorse Lane, Bridle Way, Conestoga, Currycomb and Downs are among the streets slated for fog or slurry seals.

Penzel has said many times he wants to establish a means for Douglas County to budget to fix local roads.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Larry Walsh said he is concerned about Highway 395 through Gardnerville.

State transportation officials are scheduled to attend the Aug. 1 county commissioners meeting where they will offer an update on upcoming projects, including repaving the highway.