Roundtable discusses fire and climate

Free presentations on fire conditions, community safety and climate impact at Lake Tahoe are scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Jan. 27 in Stateline.

Cal Fire Sacramento Staff Chief Chris Anthony, National Weather Service Los Angeles Incident Meteorologist, PG&E Meteorology Operations and Analyst Scot Strenfel and CNN Weather Correspondent Chad Myers will participate in a fire roundtable.

Wildfires: The New Reality — Conditions, Public Safety Power Outages, the 9:30-11 a.m. roundtable will focus on current and long-range conditions, power outages, customer safety, the first extreme red flag warnings and public messaging.

CapRadio’s Tahoe Land podcast Environment Reporter Ezra David Romero and Interactive Producer and Data Reporter Emily Zentner will open with a discussion 8-9:15 a.m. on how Lake Tahoe deals with climate change.

Both talks will occur at Harveys Lake Tahoe Cabaret Theater. RSVPs are encouraged at bit.ly/osstahoe. Validated parking at Harvey’s garage will be available.

The talks are part of the annual Operation Sierra Storm on Jan. 26-28, a national weather conference.

The conference features scientists and experts discussing weather and science topics.

The even is presented by Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority with support from Heavenly Mountain Resort, Harrah’s & Harveys Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Tahoe Fund.