Roundabout work takes next turn

A collision on Thursday morning tied up Centerville and Highway 88 a little more as workers prepare to close the intersection of 10 days next week.

One person was taken for treatment to Carson Valley Medical Center from the collision, which was reported 7:15 p.m.

Highway 88 is scheduled to close 7 a.m. Monday, according to state transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese. Centerville will follow about three hours later, requiring that Gardnerville Ranchos commuters take an alternate route north.

"Construction schedules are subject to change, especially if there are any impacts from potential rain this weekend," she said.

Forecasters predict that most of the weekend's rain will be north of Highway 50 with a slight chance of showers in Carson Valley on Saturday through Tuesday.

The intersection is being closed to install a compact roundabout designed to slow down traffic. The speed limit coming up on the roundabout will be reduced to 45 mph with 25 mph through the intersection itself.

Granite Construction started $1.125 million in work to install the roundabout on Tuesday, after reconnoitering the location for most of Monday.

Commuters reported traffic backing up as a result of single lane closures.

"Following the full intersection closure, single lane closures will take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a pilot car alternating directions of traffic through the intersection, until directly before the Memorial Day holiday," Ragonese said. "Travel delays of up to 30 minutes are to be anticipated."

Centerville, and Kimmerling Road south of the intersection, are two main routes Gardnerville Ranchos residents use to avoid traveling through Gardnerville and Minden on their way north.

That leaves residents of Douglas County's largest community two potential exits, including Centerville Lane to Gilman to Highway 395 or over Riverview Drive to Highway 395 south of Gardnerville.

Either route requires motorists to pass through most of Gardnerville and Minden on their way through town.

A third alternative, taking Waterloo Lane to Mottsville and then onto Highway 88 north, is limited by Waterloo's rugged condition.

The roundabout is touted by state transportation officials as a means to improve safety through what was Douglas County's most dangerous intersection in 2017, with three people dying as a result of collisions just that year.

Work on another dangerous intersection, Highway 395 and Airport Road, is scheduled to resume during the week of May 7, Ragonese said.

Road construction should be expected to last through mid-summer with regular single-lane closures on Highway 395 between Airport Road and Stephanie Way.

The left-hand turn from southbound Highway 395 onto Airport Road will be shut down while a traffic signal is installed later this spring.

Southbound motorists will be able to take Johnson Lane to Heybourne Road to reach businesses around Minden-Tahoe Airport.