Rollicking weekend in Nevada’s oldest town

Genoa Community Garage Sale is this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event hosted by Gillmor Coons Real Estate Group takes place at residents' homes in the Genoa area. Some locations may open earlier and continue later than noted at the discretion of the property owner. Signs and balloons mark the individual sites, and participation maps are available to pick up (or download) at genoanevada.org and Gillmor Coons Real Estate office on the corner of Main and Nixon.

Mormon Station Guided Tour. After you've done the garage sale, you might like to stay a little longer for a personal tour. There's far more to Mormon Station than meets the eye so join a park ranger for a guided tour of the grounds of the State Historic Park, 2295 Main St., and learn about the fascinating history of this four-acre parcel of land. The brief tour is from 12:30-1 p.m. so don't be late.

Geocaching in Genoa. Or you might decide to spend the day while you are in the lovely little town so, here's even more. Did you know there is a geocache hidden on the lawn of the Genoa Courthouse Museum, and that 500 people have logged a find for it on Geocaching.com? You too can try this fun and educational sport by visiting http://www.geocaching.com and setting up a free account. All it takes is a GPS receiver (most smartphones have one) and a sense of adventure. And while you're at it, you might want to visit the Courthouse Museum Genoa to learn more about the history of Nevada's first settlement. The museum is open May through October, seven days a week. Hours can vary due to the availability of volunteer staff members.

Genoa's first Farmer's Market is May 19, at Genoa Town Park on Nixon across from the Genoa Community Church. Hosted by Sierra Chef, the event will continue throughout the summer on Saturdays from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Fresh produce, herbs from certified growers, plus eggs, handmade items for your home and garden, fresh local honey and kettle corn are featured.

F&A Masons Community Blood Drive is also on May 19. The F&A Masons Douglas Lodge No. 12 and United Blood Services are hosting their annual community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 2286 Main St. Be a hero to someone in need of your blood donation by sharing the most precious gift — the gift of life. Of course, you wouldn't want to donate blood on an empty stomach, and luckily there are several excellent places to grab a bite right there in town. They are Cottonwood Cottage, the Genoa Country Store, Genoa Station Bar & Grille, the Pink House, and Sierra Chef.

