Roadwork signs springing up in Minden

A sure sign of spring is the blooming road work signs in Minden.

Road work begins Monday on a Nevada Department of Transportation project to replace the Martin Slough culvert under Highway 395 near Ironwood Drive.

The old double box culvert will be replaced by three 5-by-12-foot reinforced concrete box culverts.

That project will result in lane shifts and one lane of the highway being closed overnight north of Ironwood, beginning in early April.

Work on the bridge across the West Fork will result in Muller Lane being closed starting in late spring.

State transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said residents along Muller Lane will be able to use the road to reach their homes, but not to go from Foothill to Highway 395.

Recommended Stories For You

"With no access allowed across the bridge during construction, residents will have to access Muller Lane via Foothill Road if their residence is located west of the bridge closure," she said.

The approximately $3.3 million project by contractor Q & D Construction will improve Highway 395 and Muller Lane for the as many as 30,000 drivers traveling the roads daily.

"The bridge replacements are part of the state's program of renovating and replacing older bridges to help ensure the safety of the motoring public," Ragonese said.

"NDOT's dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to be named the nation's best for five consecutive years."

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.

The state is also working on Highway 395 between Airport Road and Stephanie Way.