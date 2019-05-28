Roadwork season shifts into high gear

With winter finally departing, the beginning of roadwork season is next week in Carson Valley.

The state plans to resurface all of Genoa Lane and Foothill Road over the next six weeks.

Starting Monday, motorists should anticipate periodic single-lane closures on the road stretching from Highway 395 west to Genoa and then south to Highway 88 near the Nevada state line.

The following week, Highway 395 between the state line and Ray May Way will also be subject to single-lane closures starting June 10.

Resurfacing will also occur on a half mile of Highway 208 east of Holbrook Junction, which will be widented for better turning access to Highland Way.

State Transportation Spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said the highway will receive a new top layer.

Work on Genoa Lane and Foothill Road will include a chip seal surface.

“Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, chip seals also restore roadway friction and aesthetics,” Ragonese said.

The roadwork schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.

Mortorists should anticipate up to 30-minute delays as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternating directions of travel through the work zone. Access to side roads and driveways will be maintained during construction.