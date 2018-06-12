Roadwork season heating up

Motorists dodging road construction on state highways will face more challenges on local and county roads in the coming weeks.

Rebuilding Waterloo Lane between Highway 88 and Centerville Lane will cost $2.48 million. Granite Construction was the low bidder on the job that will require Waterloo to be open only to residents during construction.

Granite Construction was also the low bidder on a $1.8 million project to repave Dresslerville Road from Drayton Boulevard to Riverview Drive

Construction has already started on Dump Road, which will require the Douglas County Transfer Station to close on the weekend before July 4 to limit wear on the asphalt while it's still fresh.

The transfer station should be closed June 29 through 9 a.m. July 3. Closed on Mondays, the transfer station will be closed July 4 for the holiday.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, work on the road will cost $1.93 million. Work will include the installation of conduit for fiber optic cables to the Fairgrounds, Animal Shelter, transfer station and the NDOT maintenance station.

Work should begin this month on Tillman Lane between Kimmerling and Patricia Lane. Part of the

Meanwhile, the Town of Gardnerville awarded a $160,000 contract to repave Southgate. Town Manager Tom Dallaire said he expects that Colbre Grading and Paving of Nevada will start work June 21-30.

Work is estimated to take place between noon and 9 p.m. for six days.

Warmer overnight temperatures will be required for completion of wider turn lanes to and from Airport Road, Stephanie Way and Johnson Lane.

State transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said some of the work on Highway 395 north of Minden, which includes a traffic signal at Airport Road, has been completed.

"Roadway grading and initial paving of the widened intersections, as well as electrical infrastructure for the new signal, is already in place," she said. "A new concrete median and foundations for future traffic signal poles have also been installed on U.S. 395 at Airport Road."

She said the signal poles and the traffic signal should be installed in the next few weeks.

"Drivers should anticipate a short interim period between when the traffic signal is installed and when it is activated and fully optimized for area travel patterns," she said.

Construction of the concrete bridge abutments to support the Muller Lane bridge over the West Fork was completed recently.

In early July, Ragonese said work is scheduled to start on the concrete bridge girders that will support the roadbed.

Construction will take place through late August, when Muller Lane is scheduled to reopen to traffic.

Work has shifted to the eastern side of Highway 395 where it crosses Martin Slough just north of Minden.

Construction on that project, which has reduced northbound Highway 395 to one lane, is expected to continue through the end of summer.