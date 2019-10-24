Road workers take advantage of waning season

Crack sealers will have the Lake side of Kingsbury Grade down to one lane in places 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Small sections of Kingsbury Grade will be reduced to one lane from Meadow Drive to Tramway Drive, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. “Motorists are advised to give extra travel time and to anticipate moderate travel delays as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel,” spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said. The road work schedule is subject to change.

“As part of routine roadway maintenance, NDOT maintenance staff is filling cracking of the roadway surface to provide a smoother driving surface and reinforce the highway,” she said. “The mountainous road surface is subject to extreme winter temperatures and precipitation, creating additional wear and tear.”

Updated state road conditions and construction information are available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing (775) 888-7000 before driving.

Down south, Highway 395 north of Sonora Junction will be subject to delays on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Construction crews are widening the highway from two miles north of the junction to the junction, which is the turnoff for Pickel Meadows Mountain Warfare Training Center.

Motorists could be delayed for up to 20 minutes 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to one-way traffic controls with flaggers.