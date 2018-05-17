Road work season rolls along

Apparently, there are more people traveling south on Highway 395 entering Minden than going north during the evening commute, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said there are roughly 2,400 vehicles going each way when combining the morning and afternoon peak traffic hours.

"But, the highest amount of overall traffic is seen with the afternoon peak hour traffic counts of approximately 1,430 on southbound Highway 395, which exceeds any northbound peak hour counts," she said.

That's why there are two southbound lanes and only one northbound lane on the highway.

Construction on the west side of the highway is expected to wrap up by the beginning of June. Then the lanes will shift to that portion, and work to install a new box culvert for Martin Slough will begin.

With work on the Centerville roundabout expected to wrap up this weekend, construction on the culvert is the largest project ongoing in Carson Valley.

But it isn't the only project on the main route between Minden and Carson City.

Night work is expected to begin again on Sunday to install the traffic signal at Airport Road and lengthen the merge lanes at Johnson Lane and Stephanie Way.

Work by the Town of Minden on Lucerne Avenue is expected to continue through June and July, wrapping up Aug. 1, according to the town.

Douglas County has awarded a $1.6 million contract to rebuild Pinenut and Dump roads in the East Valley.

Work on that project is expected to begin May 21, and will take 10 weeks, according to county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser.

The Douglas County Transfer Station will be closed for three days sometime in July. Blosser said residents will be notified a few weeks before it is closed.

"There is a potential for short traffic delays during various phases of the project with construction flaggers and pilot cars being used to maintain safe traffic flows during construction," she said. "Please be patient and time your trips with this in mind."

A bid for a $2.7 million project to repave Tillman Lane is scheduled to be awarded by the Regional Transportation Commission this week.

Also up for work this year are Waterloo Lane and Dresslerville Road.