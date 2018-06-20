Road work accelerates

Construction began on Southgate Drive in Gardnerville on Thursday as work continues on Carson Valley roads.

Colbre Paving and Grading will lower the valves and manholes located on Southgate Drive and in a patch area on Service Drive.

Over the weekend they will begin removing and replacing 12-inch of road base and preparing the road to be paved on June 30.

Access to the back side of the Service Drive can be achieved by way of Grant Avenue and Carrick Lane to get to Pep Circle.

The town of Gardnerville is in charge of the work.

Work on Dump Road will close the Douglas County Transfer Station June 30 and July 1.

Lanes will close and a pilot car guide motorists through the construction site until late July.

Construction on Tillman Lane will start on Monday and will end late August. There will be some street closures for 1-2 days for construction of valley gutters.

Expect closures between Yellow Jacket and Patricia Way for construction of storm drain and roadway work. Qualcon Contractors is performing the work on the project.

Waterloo Lane will be closed to through traffic starting July 9. Only residents will be permitted to use the road until late August.

Granite Construction is the contractor on the project.

Construction on Dresslerville Road is scheduled to start on July 9 and will end in late August. The road work will require lane closure and pilot car operation. Granite Construction is the contractor on the project.

County officials asked that motorists be patient with delays caused by roadwork.

"For the safety of you, our workers, and your vehicle, please adhere to the traffic control personnel," county road officials said. "There is a potential for short traffic delays during various phases of the project with construction flaggers and pilot cars being used to maintain safe traffic flows during construction."

The county road projects are part of the five-year transportation plan, which was developed to meet the projected short-term transportation needs of Douglas County.

The goal of the plan is to provide a safe and efficient transportation system which facilitates vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic within the financial constraints of existing funding.